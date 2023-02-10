HamberMenu
Congress MP Gogoi targets Assam CM for death of teenage mother amid child marriage crackdown

A 16-year-old in Assam's Bongaigaon district reportedly bled to death during childbirth as her family didn't take the teenager to a hospital fearing arrest

February 10, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi | Photo Credit: ANI

Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on February 10 targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the death of a 16-year-old mother who died during childbirth.

Mr. Gogoi tagged a news report that claimed that the 16-year-old mother in Assam's Bongaigaon district bled to death during childbirth as her family didn't take the teenager to a hospital fearing arrest in the ongoing crackdown on child marriage in the State.

"This innocent girl’s death is on the hands of BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose foolish step has led to pregnant teenagers avoiding hospitals for their childbirth. The infant is without a mother and the father is in jail," Mr Gogoi tweeted.

According to the news report shared by the Congress leader, the husband, Sahinur Ali, 25, and his father, Ainul Haque, 53, were arrested in the crackdown against child marriage. The death reportedly took place on February 5 and the district administration has now instituted a magisterial inquiry.

In the past week, over 2,700 people have been booked and arrested under various sections of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

