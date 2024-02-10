GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu appears before ED for questioning in money-laundering case

“The ED wants to question and record Dhiraj Sahu’s statement in connection with his alleged links with Hemant Soren and a luxury car that was seized by the agency,” officials said.

February 10, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI

“Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu on February 10 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money-laundering case in which the Central agency had recently arrested former Chief Minister Hemant Soren,” officials said. Mr. Sahu was seen entering the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Ranchi around 11 a.m.

“The ED wants to question and record Mr. Sahu’s statement in connection with his alleged links with Mr. Soren and a luxury car that was seized by the agency from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader’s residence in Delhi during searches last month,” the officials said.

According to the officials, ED sleuths found the key of the luxury car in the Jharkhand government-leased property in south Delhi and took the vehicle with them after the completion of the raids.

Mr. Sahu (64) was in the news after the Income Tax Department, in December last year, seized ₹351.8 crore in cash during searches on the premises linked to Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limted (BDPL), promoted by the family of the Congress MP.

