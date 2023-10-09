ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP demands Bihar-like caste census in Assam 

October 09, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - GUWAHATI

Data will help us know how much work we have to do for each community, says Gaurav Gogoi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

GUWAHATI

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has demanded a Bihar-like Census of all castes and communities in Assam. 

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a regional party formed after a movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), has also sought such caste Census. 

“A Census for different castes and communities in Assam, if done properly like Bihar, will help us know how much work we have to do for each community,” Mr. Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, said at a function of a Tai-Ahom community in eastern Assam’s Golaghat on October 7. 

“I am happy with Rajasthan pushing for a caste Census. Bihar is already doing it. To know, where we have improved as a community, it is not possible to know without a census,” he said, insisting that the data would make policy implementation more effective.

