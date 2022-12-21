Congress moves no-confidence motion against Madhya Pradesh Govt in Assembly; Speaker admits it

December 21, 2022 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - Bhopal

The Opposition Congress on December 21 moved a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The motion, moved by Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, was admitted by Speaker Girish Gautam after state Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said the government was ready for a discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

After transacting the scheduled business, the discussion on the motion began in the House.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had earlier said the party legislators will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP Government, “which has failed on every front”.

The Congress has submitted a 104-page “charge sheet” against the State Government on 51 points, Govind Singh had said on Dec. 19.

The Congress had earlier issued a whip asking all MLAs of the party to remain present in the House during the ongoing winter session.

In the 230-member Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

ADVERTISEMENT