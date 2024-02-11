ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLAs to return to Patna, stay at Tejashwi's residence till trust vote

February 11, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Patna

The Congress legislators will be staying, until Monday, with their counterparts from RJD

PTI

Media persons outside former deputy CM of Bihar & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s residence where RJD MLAs are staying ahead of the floor test of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led government, in Patna, on February 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With less than 24 hours left for the crucial trust vote in Bihar, legislators of the Congress, who had been made to camp in Telangana for a week, are all set to return by February 11, party sources said.

They said the party legislators' flight is expected to land at the Patna airport by 5 pm and they will drive straight to the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Also read | All eyes on Manjhi’s four MLAs ahead of Bihar Assembly floor test

The Congress legislators will be staying, until Monday, with their counterparts from RJD and the Left, at 5, Deshratna Marg, the government bungalow allotted to Yadav when he was the Deputy CM.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Mahagathbandhan', as the Congress, RJD and Left combine is known in local parlance, lost power less than a month ago as a result of JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA.

The NDA is comfortably placed, having a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-member state assembly.

Nonetheless, the Congress, which has only 19 MLAs, was plagued by fears of a split ahead of the trust vote, a reason why it may have chosen to transport its legislators to the southern state.

Meanwhile, RJD legislators, who had reached Mr. Yadav's home on Saturday for a luncheon, but were asked to stay back till the trust vote, seem to be enjoying a carnival-like atmosphere.

The party has shared a video of them sitting around a bonfire and Mr. Yadav, dressed in a tracksuit, applauding a young MLA who crooned a song while playing the guitar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US