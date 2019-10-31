Congress MLAs to meet today, party leaders to also call on Governor

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) electing their legislative party leaders on Wednesday, the Congress has called a meeting of its elected representatives on Thursday.

Senior Congress leaders met on Wednesday to discuss the current political situation in the State. President of the Maharashtra unit of Congress Balasaheb Thorat said they would also be meeting Governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari to demand compensation for farmers of soyabean, onion, and grapes who are facing losses due to heavy rains.

“The party will hold State-wide agitation demanding compensation to farmers from November 5 to 15,” said Mr. Thorat, adding this is part of a nation-wide call to protest the policies of the BJP-led central government.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to wait and observe the political developments in the State. Senior Congress leaders like Mr. Thorat and former CM Prithviraj Chavan have already indicated that the party would seek the high command’s mandate if Sena comes up with an official proposal.

According to sources, the Congress central leadership has directed the State unit to work in tandem with the NCP.