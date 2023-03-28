Congress MLAs suspended from Gujarat Assembly 

March 28, 2023 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Sixteen legislators of the Gujarat Congress were suspended on Monday for the remaining period of the Budget session of the Assembly. The session is scheduled to end on March 29.

The legislators were suspended after they protested in the House wearing black clothes at the beginning of the question hour. The protest was against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case in Surat.

As soon as the House proceedings began Monday, leader of Congress Legislative Party Amit Chavda stood up to raise several issues including the disqualification of Mr. Gandhi.

However, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary asked him to raise the issues after the question hour but Mr. Chavda continued and other legislators also joined him.

The Opposition party lawmakers raised slogans and banners regarding alleged connection between the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amidst the din, the Speaker issued warnings to the lawmakers, who continued protesting and entered the Well of the House.

Subsequently; they were taken out of the House by the sergeants at the order of the Speaker.

The Speaker suspended the members for the day but the Legislative Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel moved a proposal to suspend the members for the remaining time of the Budget session.

Only one legislator Anant Patel from the Congress has not been suspended.

The legislators from the AAP did not support or oppose the motion to suspend the Congress legislators.