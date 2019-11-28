Other States

Congress MLAs lay down outside Assam Assembly over CAB, NRC

Congress leader Tarun Gogoi and party legislators hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the first day of the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.

Congress leader Tarun Gogoi and party legislators hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the first day of the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The MLAs staged a walkout after they were prevented from raising the issues under the adjournment motion

The Winter session of the Assam Assembly began on a stormy note on Thursday with MLAs of the opposition Congress protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the State government’s bid to reject the final NRC, lying down outside the House after being prevented from pressing for acceptance of their adjournment motion.

As soon as the House assembled for the session, opposition Congress and AIUDF sought to raise the two contentious issues through an adjournment motion after oaths were administered to four newly-elected MLAs.

When the Speaker did not allow it and asked them to raise the issues after the Question Hour, members of the two parties went to the well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Later, they staged a walkout from the House.

The Congress MLAs then assembled at the entrance of the House and lay down on the verandah, shouting slogans against the BJP-led government in the State.

The House continued normally without the presence of the opposition MLAs.

