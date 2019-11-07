Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam injured in car accident

Congress legislator Vishwajeet Kadam suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Pune late on Wednesday.

Dr. Kadam, an MLA from Sangli’s Palus-Kadegaon constituency, was fortunate to have averted a major road mishap after his car rammed into a tree, injuring him and his driver while severely mangling the vehicle.

In a statement issued on Thursday after the incident, Dr. Kadam said: “While en route from Mumbai to Pune, I met with a minor accident last night after my car hit a tree. I have sustained minor injuries on my left shoulder. Fortunately, nothing untoward happened and both the driver and I are safe. All requisite medical tests have been done and there is no cause for alarm.”

Dr. Kadam was elected unopposed from the Palus-Kadegaon Assembly seat in the bypoll held on May 28 last year. The election had been necessitated owing to the death of Dr. Kadam’s father, former minister and senior Congressman Dr. Patangrao Kadam.

In the recently concluded Assembly election, Dr. Kadam had won an overwhelming victory by a staggering margin of more than 1.6 lakh votes, snaring more than 83% of the total votes polled in Palus-Kadegaon. His ‘nearest’ rival, the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Vibhute, could manage to garner a paltry 8,907 votes.