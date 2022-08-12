Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman attacked a second time

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman undergoes treatment at a hospital in Agartala, on August 11. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 12, 2022 00:02 IST

Former Health Minister and the lone Congress MLA in Tripura Sudip Roy Barman was injured on August 11 afternoon in a second attack on him, in less than two months. He has been admitted to the Trauma Centre of the Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital here.

He was injured on his head when two vehicles carrying Congress leaders and their personal guards came under attack from the miscreants at Ranir Bazar in Jirania, 10km east of Agartala. They were returning after attending a ‘Bharat Jodo’ programme, which was disrupted due to restrictions imposed by the police.

Miscreants pelted bricks and stones on the vehicles resulting in the injury of the MLA. The vehicles were damaged and window-panes broken.

Crowds gathered at the hospital after hearing of the incident. Former Assembly Deputy Speaker and CPI(M) leader Pabitra Kar also visited Mr. Barman.

Party blames BJP

The Congress blamed the BJP for ‘organising’ the attack, but the ruling party denied its involvement.

Earlier Mr. Sudip Roy Barman had sustained multiple injuries at Abhaynagar locality on June 20 on the eve of Assembly by-elections. He spent a few days at a private hospital.

Mr. Barman is the son of former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman and a five-time MLA. He and his longtime associate former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from the BJP early this year and vowed to defeat BJP in State Assembly elections due in February 2023.

Elsewhere, a local Congress leader Parimal Debnath was critically wounded in an attack at Nalchar area in Sepahijala district on August 11.