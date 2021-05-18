Congress MLA resigns from Rajasthan House

Hemaram Choudhary

JAIPUR

18 May 2021 23:29 IST

Hemaram Choudhary belongs to the Sachin Pilot camp

Senior Congress MLA and former Minister Hemaram Choudhary, who belongs to the camp of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday resigned from the Rajasthan Assembly.

Mr. Choudhary, 73, elected from the Gudamalani constituency in Barmer district, requested Speaker C.P. Joshi to accept his resignation “with immediate effect”.

Mr. Choudhary was among the 18 MLAs of the ruling party who, along with Mr. Pilot, had staged a rebellion in July last year and created a political turmoil in the State. There was no immediate threat to the Congress government’s stability after Mr. Choudhary put in his papers, as the party had 105 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly and it also enjoyed the support of Independents and smaller parties.

Advertising

Advertising

The six-time MLA from Gudamalani did not give any reason for his resignation, but his move was seen as an indication of the Pilot camp’s resentment over the Congress leadership’s failure to address its grievances.

Nine months after the return of rebel leaders into the party fold, neither a Cabinet reshuffle has taken place nor have any political appointments been made.

Mr. Choudhary said he would speak about the reason behind his resignation after it was accepted. “I had tendered my resignation earlier as well, but it was not accepted... I have been [an] MLA for two-and-a-half years, and have done enough politics,” Mr. Choudhary told presspersons on being asked about his decision to quit.

Earlier resignation

Mr. Choudhary had earlier sought to resign in 2019 during the first session of the State Assembly after the government’s formation, reportedly because he was miffed at not being inducted into the State Cabinet. He withdrew his resignation after being pacified by senior leaders.

He was the Revenue Minister in the previous Congress regime during 2008 to 2013.

The Congress leader was unhappy that his recommendations for a transfer and posting of local officials were not accepted, while the requests from other MLAs were accommodated.