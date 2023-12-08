Congress MLA puts black ink on his face following BJP’s win in M.P.

December 08, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bhopal

Congress leader and newly won MLA Phool Singh Baraiya on December 7 got his face blackened with black ink outside the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, fulfilling his pledge of doing so if the BJP won more than 50 seats in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Amid the cheers by several Congress workers, the former Chief Minister and senior party leader Digvijaya applied black ink on Mr. Baraiya’s forehead. The party workers also protested against the use of EVMs in elections with Mr. Baraiya painting black ink on posters of the EVM.

“We are blackening the face of EVM,” Mr. Baraiya said.

Mr. Baraiya, who won the Bhander seat in the recently held M.P. elections, had pledged before the elections that he would blacken his face if the BJP won more than 50 seats. In the results declared on December 3, however, the BJP bagged 163 out of 230 seats in the State, while the Congress had to settle for 66.

Several senior Congress leaders, including State unit chief Kamal Nath and Mr. Digvijaya Singh, have questioned the credibility of the EVMs following the party’s dismal performance in the elections.

Saying that the party was getting a massive majority in the votes polled through postal ballots, the Congress, following a review meeting of its winning and losing candidates on Tuesday, had said that several candidates have claimed that at least 100 EVMs or 20,000 votes have been tampered with on their respective seats.

Speaking to presspersons outside the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Baraiya said, “I have a calculation that if fair elections take place, the BJP is not able to win 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Based on this calculation, I had taken this pledge before the elections.”

“Since the BJP looted the Congress government with the help of EVMs, I am firm on my pledge,” he said, adding that the Congress was winning 199 seats and the BJP 31 as per the postal ballot votes.