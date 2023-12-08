HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MLA puts black ink on his face following BJP’s win in M.P.

In the results declared on December 3, the BJP bagged 163 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh

December 08, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani
Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander seat of Datia district, with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during blackening of the face in front of the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on December 7, 2023.

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander seat of Datia district, with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during blackening of the face in front of the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on December 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader and newly won MLA Phool Singh Baraiya on December 7 got his face blackened with black ink outside the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, fulfilling his pledge of doing so if the BJP won more than 50 seats in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. 

Amid the cheers by several Congress workers, the former Chief Minister and senior party leader Digvijaya applied black ink on Mr. Baraiya’s forehead. The party workers also protested against the use of EVMs in elections with Mr. Baraiya painting black ink on posters of the EVM.

“We are blackening the face of EVM,” Mr. Baraiya said. 

Mr. Baraiya, who won the Bhander seat in the recently held M.P. elections, had pledged before the elections that he would blacken his face if the BJP won more than 50 seats. In the results declared on December 3, however, the BJP bagged 163 out of 230 seats in the State, while the Congress had to settle for 66. 

Several senior Congress leaders, including State unit chief Kamal Nath and Mr. Digvijaya Singh, have questioned the credibility of the EVMs following the party’s dismal performance in the elections. 

Saying that the party was getting a massive majority in the votes polled through postal ballots, the Congress, following a review meeting of its winning and losing candidates on Tuesday, had said that several candidates have claimed that at least 100 EVMs or 20,000 votes have been tampered with on their respective seats. 

Speaking to presspersons outside the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Baraiya said, “I have a calculation that if fair elections take place, the BJP is not able to win 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Based on this calculation, I had taken this pledge before the elections.”

“Since the BJP looted the Congress government with the help of EVMs, I am firm on my pledge,” he said, adding that the Congress was winning 199 seats and the BJP 31 as per the postal ballot votes. 

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.