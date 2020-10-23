Congress lists unkept promises ahead of PM’s campaign

Opposition raises issues of special status for Bihar.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the campaign trail in Bihar, the Congress on Friday asked if Mr. Modi will show ‘courage’ to announce special status for the State and posed several other questions on the promises that the Prime Minister had made to the people in the run up to the 2015 Assembly polls.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who has been camping in Patna to oversee the party’s election campaign, said Mr. Modi would once again try to ‘mislead, confuse and divide’ the 12 crore people of Bihar.

“Will PM Modi today show the courage to announce special status for Bihar?” he asked, dding that Union Power Minister R. K. Singh had already ‘dismissed’ such a demand.

Posing 10 questions, Mr Surjewala targeted the BJP and the Prime Minister for not ‘honouring’ their previous announcements.

“In the last election, the announcement to construct a Central University in Bhagalpur at a cost of ₹500 crore won much applause but not even a single brick has not been laid,” Mr. Surjewala said.

The Congress leader said though Mr. Modi had announced a Skill Development University at a cost of ₹1,550 crore, it simply vanished after the elections.

“Why was it taken to Varanasi? Why did you lie about electricity generation in Bihar? What happened to the 1300 MW thermal power plant to be built at a cost of ₹10,000 crore in Chausa, Buxar?” he said.

The Congress general secretary also cited several infrastructure projects including the Shri Ram-Janaki road in Bihar worth ₹4,000 crore and the four-lane road from U.P. border to Siwan-Madhubani-Sitamarhi on the Indo-Nepal border.

“Why did Modi government cheat ‘Siyaram’? Where did ₹100 crore of Ramayana Circuit’s go missing in Bihar which was announced by Modi ji? Why did Modi government refuse to construct a museum on the life of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the ‘Prakatya Sthal Complex’ in Purona, Sitamarhi?” Mr. Surjewala asked.