Congress, Left will continue talks, resolve differences over seat-sharing: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Kolkata:

08 February 2021 11:44 IST

The two sides have made significant process during the discussions, he told reporters after the conclusion of the third round of talks during the day.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his party will continue talks with the Left Front to resolve all differences over seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The two sides have made significant process during the discussions, he told reporters after the conclusion of the third round of talks during the day.

“There cannot be a quick-fix solution. We have covered a long distance. When two sides take part in a discussion, both have their own understanding of the situation and assessment. Hopefully, we will soon come out with statements after this exchange is over,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

CPI(M) leader and Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said, “Talks were held in a positive spirit on a large number of seats.” On January 28, the Congress and the Left Front had sealed a deal for 193 seats. The Left will contest in 101 seats and the Congress in 92 constituencies.

The third round of talks held during the day was for the remaining 101 seats.

However, Furfura Sharif Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui’s demand of 44 seats for his newly floated outfit Indian Secular Front has given a new twist, sources said.

Both the parties are holding parleys with the ISF that seeks to consolidate the votes of Bengali-speaking Muslims, Dalits and marginalised communities of the State. Elections to the 294-member State Assembly are due in April-May.