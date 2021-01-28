Congress, Left Front finalise poll deal in 193 seats in Bengal, decision on rest 101 later : Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Congress and Left Front on Thursday finalised the poll deal on sharing of 193 seats of the total of 294 of West Bengal assembly, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday.
The decision on the remaining 101 seats will be taken later, he told reporters here after a joint meeting of the two sides.
The meeting was held at Bidhan Bhavan, the State Congress headquarters in the city. Left Front chairman Biman Bose and other senior leaders of both the parties were present at the meeting.
Of the 193 seats the Left Front will contest in 101 and Congress in 92 seats. The 193 seats include the 77 seats they had won in the last Assembly poll in 2016.
"Both Congress and Left Front will put up a strong fight against the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP who are promoting narrow politics in the state. We will forge the electoral alliance a peaceful manner," Mr. Chowdhury said.
Congress had then won 44 seats and the Left 33 in the 2016 State election.
As per the decision taken on Thursday Congress will contest in another 48 seats and the Left Front in 68 seats in the coming State poll, Mr. Chowdhury added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath