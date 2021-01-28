Congress, Left Front finalise poll deal in 193 seats in Bengal, decision on rest 101 later : Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress had then won 44 seats and the Left 33 in the 2016 State election

The Congress and Left Front on Thursday finalised the poll deal on sharing of 193 seats of the total of 294 of West Bengal assembly, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday.

The decision on the remaining 101 seats will be taken later, he told reporters here after a joint meeting of the two sides.

The meeting was held at Bidhan Bhavan, the State Congress headquarters in the city. Left Front chairman Biman Bose and other senior leaders of both the parties were present at the meeting.

Of the 193 seats the Left Front will contest in 101 and Congress in 92 seats. The 193 seats include the 77 seats they had won in the last Assembly poll in 2016.

"Both Congress and Left Front will put up a strong fight against the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP who are promoting narrow politics in the state. We will forge the electoral alliance a peaceful manner," Mr. Chowdhury said.

As per the decision taken on Thursday Congress will contest in another 48 seats and the Left Front in 68 seats in the coming State poll, Mr. Chowdhury added.