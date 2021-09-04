Other States

Congress bags 231 panchayat samiti seats in Rajasthan panchayat polls

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan has won 231 panchayat samiti seats and the opposition BJP 185 out of a total of 1,564 in six districts where polling was held in three phases.

The counting of votes began on Saturday at the six district headquarters.

The Congress has also won one seat of Zila Parishad in Jodhpur.

Till 1 pm, out of the total 1,564 seats in 78 Panchayat samiti in six districts, the Congress has won 231, BJP 185, RLP 16 and the BSP three.

Independents won in 111 seats.

Of the total 200 seats of Zila Parishad, the result has so far been announced for one seat, which was bagged by the Congress.

The polling was held on August 26, 29 and September 1 to elect a total of 200 members of six Zila Parishad and 1,564 members of 78 Panchayat Samiti in the districts of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 5:43:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/congress-leads-in-rajasthan-panchayat-polls/article36288418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY