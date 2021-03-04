Congress leaders target Adityanath govt over law and order

Congress leaders have slammed Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government over law and order. Party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi called it “a curse of every section of society”.

Their coordinated attack on the government follows the killing of a 50-year-old man in Hathras by an accused who was out on bail in a 2018 molestation case against the victim’s daughter.

There has also been outrage after the body of a 12-year-old girl was exhumed from a pit in a man’s house in Bulandshahr.

Congress general secretary in charge of U.P. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said every day some family was crying for justice.

“The father of a girl who did not take back the case of molestation was murdered in Hathras. The body of a girl, who had been missing for several days in Bulandshahr, was found buried in a house. Contrary to the U.P. government’s false propaganda on crime, every day one family or the other is screaming for justice,” she tweeted in Hindi.

In a separate tweet, Mr. Gandhi said U.P. had become Badtar (worse) Pradesh.

Tweeting a photo of the 50-year-old man’s bier, Mr Gandhi said, “Nobody has been spared from this ‘law and disorder’ and it has become a curse for every section of the society".

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid tweeted, “This photograph of a daughter giving shoulder to her father’s bier will shake you up. You can wake up someone who is in his sleep but not someone who is pretending to be asleep”.