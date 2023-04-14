Congress leaders offer Sachin Pilot ‘bigger party role’ amid Rajasthan tussle

April 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated April 15, 2023 01:24 pm IST - New Delhi

To avert a crisis staring the Congress in face in Rajasthan where the stand-off between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot threatens to derail the party’s campaign for Assembly election scheduled at the end of the year, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has been roped in to play the mediator.

According to sources, he along with party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal met Mr. Pilot on Thursday evening. The two, it is learnt heard out Mr. Pilot’s side of the story and also proposed a meaty role for him in Delhi as a peace offering. However, this has failed to cut ice with the rebel leader who remains adamant about sticking to his turf in Rajasthan.

It is learnt that several viewpoints were put forward to Mr. Pilot, including dire predictions about party’s electoral performance in Rajasthan. Keeping that in mind, he was told, that he should cool his heels in Delhi and wait for favourable political climate in the State. The new Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, is expected to be formed next month after the Karnataka Assembly election. Mr. Pilot has been told that he will get a seat in the high table along with important responsibility. The offer includes giving Mr. Pilot a key role in the screening committee for the Rajasthan election, allowing him a say in the candidate-selection process. But Mr. Pilot insisted on a leadership change, which he reminded was promised to him based on the work he did as State president before the 2018 elections.

Mr. Pilot on the other hand, sources said, complained about the “obvious partisan” role played by Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, citing the stern warning issued to him on the eve of his day-long fast. He argued that at a time when the Congress is highlighting corruption charges against the BJP government at Centre and States, his demand for probe into cases against the Vasundhara Raje government cannot be deemed “anti-party”. And the warning came even before his hunger strike, where he said, he did not make any remarks against the party or Gehlot government.

He also pointed that while the party acted with alacrity to warn him, a similar speed was not displayed in case of showcause notices issued to three Rajasthan leaders for organising a parallel meeting of Congress Legislative Party on September 25 directly challenging the Delhi leadership’s diktat. After the meeting, it is learnt that Mr. Randhawa was pulled up for being trigger-happy.

With both sides maintaining their stance the meeting didn’t have a concrete result.