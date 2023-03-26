Congress leaders in Haryana, Punjab protest disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha

March 26, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana units of Congress began a day-long 'Sankalp Satyagraha' here on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Both units are holding separate events at the state headquarters as part of the protest programme in which many senior leaders are taking part.

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the action against Rahul Gandhi was taken because the BJP-led Centre was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Warring said a "tearing hurry" was shown by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in disqualifying Rahul Gandhi allegedly at the behest of the BJP-led government. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the BJP-led Centre on various issues.

"They want to silence his voice, but they are mistaken," said Haryana Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Mr. Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of Congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.