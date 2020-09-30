Congress leaders hit out at U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath over ‘forcible’ cremation of Hathras rape victim

New Delhi

30 September 2020 11:44 IST

“You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister,” tweets Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over reports that the family of the Hathras rape victim was not allowed to perform the last rites and the local administration ‘forcibly’ cremated the body.

“@myogiadityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister,” Ms. Vadra said on Twitter.

“I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites,” Ms. Vadra added.

In a separate tweet, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the U.P. government had insulted the family by taking away their right to perform the last rites.

“A daughter of India is raped and killed. Facts are suppressed and in the end, even the family’s right to perform her last rites are snatched away. This is insulting and unjust,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia.

Demanding the resignation of the U.P. Chief Minister, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “The right of the mother to offer a final journey to her daughter was snatched away. Why were the last rites performed at 2.30am in the cover of darkness? Yogi must resign”.