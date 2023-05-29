ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh meet Kharge over poll preparedness

May 29, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Kamal Nath, among others

PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal chairs a meeting with the leaders from Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi on Monday, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh on May 29 met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters here over the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Sources said the meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister Kamal Nath, among others.

Mr. Kharge will also hold deliberations with party leaders from Rajasthan where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot will be in attendance.

Mr. Gehlot has already reached the national capital for the meet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These interactions will be attended by State unit chiefs as well as party in-charges of both the poll-bound States.

These are also part of the Congress' efforts to activate party cadres and prepare the ground for the Assembly polls slated later this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US