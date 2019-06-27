Other States

Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was on Thursday shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad.

Chaudhary, a party spokesperson, was hit by bullets when he came out of a gym in Sector 9 area of the city around 9.30 in the morning.

“The victim has succumbed to bullet injuries at the civil hospital. Around nine or ten bullets were fired at him today [Thursday] morning. We have started the investigation. Members of the crime branch are already at the spot. CCTV footage is being scanned,” Nitika Gahlaut, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Faridabad, told The Hindu.

