Other States

Congress leader Rohit Tilak booked for rape

Congress leader Rohit Tilak, a a descendent of Lokmanya Bal Gangadar Tilak's family, was on Monday booked for allegedly raping a woman.

The Visrambaug Wada Police on late Monday evening booked Pune Congress leader Rohit Tilak under sections 376 (rape) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 504, 506 (criminal intimidation) 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) , acting on a complaint filed by a woman on July 8.

The accused is a scion of Lokmanya Tilak's family and the grand son of Jayantrao Tilak, erstwhile Speaker of the State Legislative assembly and son of Deepak Tilak, who is the Vice Chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

The police said the 40-year-old complainant and Mr. Tilak knew each other for the last couple of years.

“The complainant alleged that Tilak repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her,” said a police officer.

Mr. Tilak had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly polls from the Kasba Peth seat in Pune against the BJP’s Girish Bapat.

(With inputs from PTI)

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 12:01:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/congress-leader-rohit-tilak-booked-for-rape/article19300519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY