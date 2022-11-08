Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offer prayers at Gurudwara, resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Monday Night, the yatra entered its Maharashtra leg from Telangana at Degloor.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji, Fate Singh Ji at Vanali on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti in the late hours of November 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

On Monday Night, the yatra entered its Maharashtra leg from Telangana at Degloor.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the foot march from Gurudwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji, Fate Singh Ji at Vanali in Nanded district on November 8, 2022 and is expected to cover over 22 km.

On Monday Night, the yatra entered its Maharashtra leg from Telangana at Degloor.

After addressing a huge crowd from the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the town centre, Mr. Gandhi along with a large number of supporters, walked for nine km and offered prayers at Gurudwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji, Fate Singh Ji at Vanali on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Accompanied by a large group of people from Sikh community, and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, former and Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Mr. Gandhi offered prayers for more than an hour before returning to the campsite at Degloor.

“Started the Yatra in Maharashtra, on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab with Ardas in Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji, Fate Singh Ji. By following Guru Nanak’s teachings of love, peace, and brotherhood, we will fulfil this resolve to unite India. Greetings of Gurpurab to all the countrymen,” he said.

Nanded district has a significant Sikh population.

On the second day of his 14-day walkathon in the State, Mr. Gandhi will attend a corner meeting at Bhopala Pata of Biloli before halting for the night at Shankar Nagar- Ramtirth at 7 pm.

.During his 14-day leg in the State, the former AICC chief will walk 381 km through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies. In Nanded district, the bastion of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Mr. Gandhi will walk 106 km in five days. It will be followed by 91 km in Hingoli district, 54 km in Washim district, 59 km in Akola district, and 71 km in Buldhana before entering Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, Mr. Gandhi said that during his yatra, he will ‘listen’ to farmers, daily wagers, and people from all walks of life for more than six hours and at the end of day he will express his views for 15-20 minutes.