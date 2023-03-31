HamberMenu
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1

On May 20 last year, Navjot Singh Sidhu was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala in the 1988 road rage case

March 31, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Chandigarh

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu could be released from prison, according to his counsel

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from the Patiala jail on April 1, said his counsel H.P.S. Varma on Friday.

The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

Varma said as per the Punjab Prison rules, a convict with good behaviour is entitled for general remission.

"He is most likely to be released on Saturday from the Patiala jail," said Mr. Varma.

