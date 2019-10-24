Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s brother meets M.P. ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A day after Congress MLA Lakshman Singh protested outside his elder brother and party veteran Digvijaya Singh’s house, the legislator met former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here, setting tongues wagging in the State political circles.

However, both Mr. Chouhan and the MLA termed the meeting a “courtesy call”.

The legislator and his supporters had on Tuesday protested in front of Digvijaya Singh’s residence in Bhopal, demanding that the senior Congress leader set a date to announce the creation of Chachoda district.

He met BJP vice-president Mr. Chouhan here on Wednesday morning and later dubbed it as a “courtesy call”, saying no other meaning should be drawn out of it.

After the meeting, Mr. Chouhan said, “It was a courtesy meeting. We meet occasionally... we also support the demand that Chachoda be made a district.”

Chachoda is Lakshman Singh’s Assembly constituency and the MLA claimed Chief Minister Kamal Nath in July this year announced to make it a district.

Chachoda, located about 150 km from Bhopal, is part of the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency which was represented by Mr. Digvijaya Singh several times.

Lakshman Singh left the Congress in 2004 to join the BJP after an alleged family feud. He also won Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat on BJP’s ticket. Later, he re-joined the Congress in June 2013.