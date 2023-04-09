HamberMenu
Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Haryana

The 75-year-old Congress leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district

April 09, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
File photo of Congress leader Bhupinder Yadav.

File photo of Congress leader Bhupinder Yadav. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on April 9 escaped unhurt after a 'nilgai' hit his SUV when the former Chief Minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, police said.

The 75-year-old leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred.

The front bumper of the Toyota vehicle was damaged in the incident.

"A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

When contacted, Mr. Hooda said, "The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe."

"I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function," he said.

