Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands debate on situation in J&K in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan also mentioned a recent incident from Jammu’s Rajouri town, where two civilians were shot dead and a third was injured

December 19, 2022 04:31 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said innocent citizens were losing their lives in the valley. File

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said innocent citizens were losing their lives in the valley. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday demanded a debate on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha, saying innocent citizens were losing their lives in the valley.

Raising the matter as the House took up "issues of urgent public importance", Mr. Chowdhury said, "Innocent civilians are losing lives in Jammu and Kashmir, and it is not stopping."

"At times by the terrorists' bullet, and at times due to the mistakes of the forces, innocent people are losing their lives.

"They had said in the House that after abrogation of Article 370, we will capture PoK, and Aksai Chin. But today, Pandits are being forced out of the valley, lists are being made by terrorists to eliminate Pandits," Mr. Chowdhury said.

"We want a detailed discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," the Congress leader said.

Mr. Chowdhury also mentioned a recent incident from Jammu's Rajouri town, where two civilians were shot dead and a third was injured on Friday morning near the gate of an Army facility.

"Innocent people have lost their lives in Rajouri due to the Army's mistake, the government should at least give a statement," Mr. Chowdhury added.

