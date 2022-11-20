Congress launches Tripura Bachao Yatra to fight ‘failures’ of BJP-led State government

November 20, 2022 02:05 am | Updated November 19, 2022 11:01 pm IST - Agartala

The Congress on Saturday launched ‘Tripura Bachao Yatra’ which is attributed as a stir against alleged ‘misrule’ and ‘all round failures’ of the incumbent BJP-led coalition government of the State. Senior leaders of the party including AICC State Observer Dr. Ajoy Kumar were present at the launching programme at the Congress Bhavan where they paid tribute to Indira Gandhi in commemoration of her 105th birth anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally was formally flagged off at the Gandhi Ghat here. Former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman, former Minister Sudip Roy Barman, senior leader Ashish Saha and most of the party’s office bearers and workers joined the rally.

Congress leaders said that similar rallies will be organised in all 60 Assembly constituencies of the State and together they will cover a distance of 1,200 km. The party has planned to boost the organisation through mass contact during the rally, party sources said.

Trending

AICC State Observer Dr. Ajoy Kumar told the media that people of the State are desperate to get rid of the ruling dispensation after witnessing the total failure of the BJP government and deterioration of law and order. He alleged that everyone is scared of the goons, especially bike-borne criminals who run havoc and attack people indiscriminately for raising voices.

Major political parties in Tripura have stepped up their organisation programmes ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections due next February.