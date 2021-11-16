Congress launches Jan Jagran campaign in hill villages of Uttarakhand

"We are out to find out silent Congress workers in every village and invite them to strengthen the party to give the nation a democratic government in 2024”

AICC observer Sanjogita Singh for Pithoragarh and Gangolihat assembly seats in Uttarakhand on Tuesday said the Congress has launched a 'Gaon-Gaon Jan Jagran' campaign to reach out to voters before the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Launched a week earlier, the campaign has begun gaining momentum now, she said after a meeting with party workers here.

"We are out to find out silent Congress workers in every village and invite them to strengthen the party to give the nation a democratic government in 2024 by ending the autocratic rule of the RSS," Ms. Singh said.

"The country is fed up with people who are working to increase the wealth of their billionaire friends and neglecting the common man,” she added.

The Congress is the only party that cares for all sections of society while the BJP is the party of the elite, she said.

Ms. Singh also claimed that the Congress party will form the government in Uttarakhand after the 2022 Assembly polls, saying people were disillusioned with the BJP government.

"We are sure to form the government in the State after 2022 elections, as well as win all five Lok Sabha seats in 2024 as the people of Uttarakhand have now tasted the regime that talks big but brings only unemployment and inflation," she said.

She said the party was trying to win back the support of the SC/ST community in the hilly areas of the state who were its traditional voters.