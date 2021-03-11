Other States

Congress launches ‘5-guarantee’ Yatra in Assam

Nagaon MP and Congress Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said the guarantees were arrived at after carefully studying the budget and logistical capacity of Assam. File Photo  

The Assam Congress on Thursday launched its “5-guarantee” Yatra as a follow-up to its bus tours to “come, save Assam” from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Hindutva agenda of the BJP.

At an election rally in northern Assam on March 2, the Congress had announced the five guarantees if the eight-party Mahajot led by the party comes to power.

The five guarantees are bringing a law that stops the execution of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, providing 5 lakh government jobs, raising the daily wage of tea plantation workers to ₹365 within 30 days of coming to power, free electricity up to 200 units per household and ₹2,000 as monthly income support to all homemakers.

State Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma said the Yatra was launched simultaneously in central Assam’s Nagaon and northern Assam’s Tezpur. “The five guarantees are driving the party campaign and will reach every corner of Assam,” she said.

Congress general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh flagged off the Yatra. “These are plausible guarantees,” he said.

Nagaon MP and Congress Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said the guarantees were arrived at after carefully studying the budget and logistical capacity of Assam.

