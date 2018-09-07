Congress and NCP have come together to avoid division of votes, says Ashok Chavan

more-in

In the middle of the first phase of his Jan Sangharsh Yatra, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan speaks about the Congress plan to corner the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

Excerpts:

What issues are you raising against the State government and the Centre?

Farmers have taken the biggest toll and more than 15,000 people have died in the State. The government is insensitive to the issue. Maharashtra, unfortunately, is leading in suicides...It has one of the highest crime rates, employment has come to a standstill. Then there is law and order. The killings of Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh are important issues. People caught are linked to the Sanatan Sanstha but the government is mum about it.

These issues have aggravated to such an extent that the situation is highly explosive in the State.

So, I think this is the right time to take them to the people and make them aware.

And you started the first phase from the traditional Congress-NCP stronghold of Western Maharashtra?

Maharashtra is a huge State and this is the first phase. The second phase will start from the 2nd of October, Mahatma’s birth anniversary, from Northern Maharashtra. Then there will be a break for Navratras. After that we will cover Marathwada. This way, we will cover the entire State in phases.

What kind of feedback have you got?

We are interacting with the people, trying to understand what they are saying. For example, land is being acquired for highways but people are not getting adequate compensation. In some taluks like Jat, there is severe water scarcity but the government has not sent tankers. Farmers are not getting adequate prices for sugarcane as there is a glut because of import from Pakistan and elsewhere.

Do you see anger on the ground?

What we [Congress] feel about issues, people also feel the same way and there is no mismatch.

The issue of reservation among Marathas is a big issue. What is your approach?

Our Cabinet had taken a decision to give reservation to the Marathas and backward Muslims. But the new government systematically sidelined these issues on the pretext of legal issues. We will resolve all legal issues and take a positive decision.

Is your alliance with the NCP a done deal for the Lok Sabha polls. And will the Congress want 26 seats and offer 22 to NCP?

The situation on the ground has changed considerably. Somewhere it is for the Congress, somewhere else it is for the NCP. All this will be evaluated carefully before taking a final call on the numbers. But both have realised that alliance is a necessity to avoid division of votes. Not only the NCP but we are looking at other secular like-minded parties like the BSP, the Samajwadi Party, the Republican Party of India, Raju Shetty’s Shetkari Sangathan. Of course, it all depends on the response we get from these parties.

Can there ever be a grand alliance with Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress?

No, this is highly impossible. It’s like the sun rising in the West. No question of Congress aligning with the Sena or MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) or MIM.

Last week, the Maharashtra government moved against the relief you got from the Bombay High Court in the Adarsh case. Isn’t it still a problem for you?

The matter is sub judice and we will fight it. Politically, everyone knows that there is nothing in the case. I won the Lok Sabha polls and my family won the Assembly seat. If there was anger against me, the results would have been otherwise!