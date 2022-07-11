Congress is BJP’s B team: AAP
The party attacks Congress and BJP over the political turmoil in Goa
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday attacked the Congress and the BJP over the political turmoil in Goa and said voting for the Congress was equal to voting for the BJP and warned people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh against voting for the Congress.
The party said the world was witnessing the party’s MLAs being sold off like “livestock” in Goa.
“The flash sale being run by the Congress in Goa proves that both the BJP and the Congress work hand-in-hand. The Congress is the BJP’s B team and I request the public to not waste votes on the Congress,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.
He said the AAP was a viable alternative with a model of honesty and deshbhakti.
