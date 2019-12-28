Congress holds ‘Satyagraha’ in Telangana after permission denied for rally

Congress leaders and workers on December 23 staged a ‘Satyagraha’ at its office after police denied permission to take out a rally on the occasion of the party’s 135th formation day.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, party MLA D. Sridhar Babu, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and several other leaders took part in the demonstration.

”.. under the leadership of RSS agent commissioner Anjani Kumar, the organisation held a march past with lathis and horses from LB Nagar to Saroor Nagar day before yesterday.

We released a video (on that). But, he (Commissioner of Police) is not giving permission for a peaceful Congress rally up to Ambedkar statue with ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ placards and national flags,” Mr. Reddy told the gathering.

The PCC President had on Friday slammed the TRS government for denying permission for holding the ‘Save Nation, Save Constitution’ rally (from Gandhi Bhavan in the city) while allowing a parade by the “communal” RSS three days ago.

The Congress had also said one-day ‘Satyagraha’ would be held on Saturday if permission is not given to the rally.

However, Hyderabad police had said permission was not granted for any rally, march or procession on Saturday.

After being prevented from taking out the rally, the Congress workers raised “police go back” slogans, even as many of them were seen arguing with the personnel.

Congress workers held placards that read “Save Nation, Save Constitution” and “Reject NRC and NPR” during the protest.

A large number of police personnel were deployed near the Gandhi Bhavan.