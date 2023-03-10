ADVERTISEMENT

Congress holds 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign in J&K's Reasi, opposes Katra ropeway project

March 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Jammu

Congress leaders alleged that the Katra ropeway project to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple will render locals jobless

PTI

JKPCC President Vikar Rasool and party workers during their ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign in Jammu on March 5, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit's 'Hath se Hath Jodo' yatra on March 10 reached Katra in Reasi district, with leaders taking out a march to oppose a ropeway project and imposition of property tax in the Union Territory.

Led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Raool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla, party workers raised slogans demanding that the Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraw the property tax notification.

They also alleged that the ropeway to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple on the Trikuta hills will render locals jobless and people were against the project.

Under the ' Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign, the Congress also raised issues of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood and assembly elections in the Union Territory, a party spokesman said, adding that the march was from the Shalimar Park to the Katra Bus Stand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hath se Hath Jodo yatra cum agitation programme is the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra. This will culminate at the end of this month, covering various districts and constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir," Mr. Wani said addressing a gathering.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre and Lt. Governor-led Union Territory administration of ignoring the issues of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US