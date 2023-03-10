Congress holds 'Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign in J&K's Reasi, opposes Katra ropeway project

March 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Jammu

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit's 'Hath se Hath Jodo' yatra on March 10 reached Katra in Reasi district, with leaders taking out a march to oppose a ropeway project and imposition of property tax in the Union Territory.

Led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Raool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla, party workers raised slogans demanding that the Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraw the property tax notification.

They also alleged that the ropeway to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple on the Trikuta hills will render locals jobless and people were against the project.

Under the ' Hath se Hath Jodo' campaign, the Congress also raised issues of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood and assembly elections in the Union Territory, a party spokesman said, adding that the march was from the Shalimar Park to the Katra Bus Stand.

"Hath se Hath Jodo yatra cum agitation programme is the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra. This will culminate at the end of this month, covering various districts and constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir," Mr. Wani said addressing a gathering.

He accused the BJP government at the Centre and Lt. Governor-led Union Territory administration of ignoring the issues of people.