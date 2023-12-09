HamberMenu
Congress holds ‘frank discussion’ over Madhya Pradesh election debacle

Party top brass, including chief Mallikarjun Kharge, brainstorms reasons for the loss at the hands of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

December 09, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - NEW DELHI/BHOPAL/RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar,Mehul Malpani,Sandeep Phukan
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal Rao during a review meeting on the recent Assembly election results at party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal Rao during a review meeting on the recent Assembly election results at party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five days after the poll debacle in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress’ top leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and former president Rahul Gandhi, held a brainstorming session on Friday after which the party claimed that it held “frank discussions” on the results.

Shortly after the meeting held in New Delhi, the media advisor of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Piyush Babele, reposted a news item claiming that Mr. Nath had been asked to “control and manage better” till the 2024 Lok Sabha election but there was no official confirmation.

“Congress High Command has given the responsibility to Kamalnath for Loksabha 2024. The party has asked to control and manage better to win seats in the LS election. :First News India reports,” the post put up by the user ‘Amock’ stated.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were the two States where the Congress’ performance was reviewed on Friday. In the recent round of Assembly elections in five States, the Congress lost three Hindi heartland States, including Rajasthan.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, AICC general secretary in charge for Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Surjewala, said that free and frank discussions were held about the results, with the shortcomings also discussed.

The party high command will take the feedback given by the legislators about the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly to be nominated by the party, he added.

Rumours had been doing the rounds about Mr. Nath’s future at the helm of the M.P. State unit following the party’s dismal performance in the November 17 election in which the Congress only won 66 seats. Questions had also been raised about Mr. Nath’s leadership in the run-up to the elections.

Mr. Surjewala, however, did not make a comment whether there was a discussion over the future role of Mr. Nath in the meeting in which former M.P. CM Digvijaya Singh was also present.

