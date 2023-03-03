Congress hits out at BJP-JJP govt. over e-tendering policy for PRIs in Haryana

March 03, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

CHANDIGARH

Congress general secretary and former Union Minister Kumari Selja on Thursday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party, accusing them of working towards weakening the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the State.

She said Sarpanches (village heads) from across the State staged a peaceful demonstration against the government’s e-tendering process in Panchkula on March 1, but the police used force, injuring many of them. “The government wants to suppress the voice of people in an oppressive manner, which is condemnable,” she said, adding that the mechanism to allocate development work of over ₹2 lakh through e-tendering was wrong.

Ms. Selja said that the government’s decision of implementing e-tendering would adversely affect the development works in the villages. “The Sarpanches are continuously opposing this decision, but the government is not willing to address the issue,” she said at a press conference here.

Sarpanches of several villages on Wednesday staged a protest in Panchkula against the Haryana government’s e-tendering policy for development work in rural areas.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, during the recently concluded session of the State Assembly, had asserted that the e-tendering system in PRIs would continue as part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy adopted against corruption.

Ms. Selja said that the Congress supported the Old Pension Scheme for government employees. “The OPS has been restored by the Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh and it will be restored in Haryana once the Congress forms the next government, she added.

Meeting Governor

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress has sought time to meet the Governor on March 6 to submit a memorandum against the e-tendering and rising inflation. Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-JJP government is continuously working to suppress the voice of the people and weaken democratic institutions.

“By implementing the system of e-tendering, the government wants to keep villages deprived of development. The government wants to establish a new den of corruption by handing over Panchayati Raj to contractors and officials through e-tendering process. This is why Sarpanches are opposing this decision because they are the elected representative and they have direct accountability towards the public,” he said.