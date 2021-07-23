The Congress announced a new team for its Uttarakhand unit by appointing Ganesh Gondiyal as the new Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee chief. While there will be four working presidents, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat will be the Chairman of the Campaign Committee. The hill State is scheduled for Assembly polls in the second half of 2022.
Congress has a new team for its Uttarakhand unit
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI: ,
July 23, 2021 00:14 IST
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI: ,
July 23, 2021 00:14 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 12:20:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/congress-has-a-new-team-for-its-uttarakhand-unit/article35479363.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story