Congress govt. has failed to curb drug trade, says Punjab AAP

Disclosing the names included in the report of the Special Task Force, it demands

Hitting out at the Congress-led government in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused it of completely failing to curb the drug menace and the trade.

Party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and MLA Jai Kishan Singh Rodi said the drug mafia had spread its feet which had not only raised questions on the performance of the government but had also exposed its claims of eradicating the menace.

The leaders alleged that the State government was trying to avoid taking action against the culprits and it did not want the big names involved in the smuggling to be exposed.

Free hand to the smugglers

The AAP leaders asked why the government was nervous about disclosing the names included in the report of the Special Task Force (STF), formed three years ago. “Is the government giving a free hand to the smugglers in the State? Are the representatives of the government involved in this whole game?”

The AAP demands from the State government that the names included in the report should be disclosed at the earliest, so that the culprits can get the harshest punishment, the said.