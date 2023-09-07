ADVERTISEMENT

Congress forms eight committees for Rajasthan Assembly elections

September 07, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - JAIPUR

The party had earlier formed a 29-member Pradesh Election Committee on July 20

The Hindu Bureau

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, party leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sachin Pilot and other dignitaries during a meeting with Rajasthan party leaders at the party office, in Jaipur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on September 6 constituted eight committees for the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan, while appointing AICC general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa convener of the core committee and Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi chairperson of the manifesto committee.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot were named as members of both the core committee and the coordination committee. Others in the 10-member core committee were Govind Singh Dotasra, Jitendra Singh, Harish Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Mohan Prakash, C.P. Joshi, and Govind Ram Meghwal.

The 26-member coordination committee included all the top Congress leaders of the State as well as the Chief Minister. A statement from the AICC said the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, had approved the proposal for the constitution of all the committees.

The 21-member campaign committee was formed with Cabinet Minister Govind Ram Meghwal as its chairperson, while the 26-member strategic committee was headed by Baytu MLA and AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary.

Other panels appointed by the Congress president were the media and communications committee, the publicity and publications committee and the protocol committee. The ruling Congress is aiming to come back to power in the State, where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

