Congress flaysDA, DR freeze

CHANDIGARH

08 July 2020 00:08 IST

The Haryana government’s decision to freeze additional Dearness Allowance for its employees and Dearness Relief of pensioners, invited sharp criticism from the Congress on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded an immediate withdrawal of the government order. “The anti-employee face of the BJP-JJP government stands fully exposed as it has reduced the due salaries and pensions in such a crisis time. The order will hurt the employees and the pensioners,” he said.

