Congress flays Rajasthan Government over lack of clarity on Minister’s resignation during heavy rains

The Opposition Congress in Rajasthan on Monday (August 12, 2024) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the lack of clarity on Disaster Relief Minister Kirodi Lal Meena’s resignation amid heavy rains occurring in several parts of the State. Over 25 persons have died because of rains and related accidents in Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Meena, 72, a veteran tribal leader, had tendered his resignation last month, taking responsibility for the BJP’s disappointing performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the State and the defeat at four of the seven seats put under his charge. The party’s central leadership is yet to take a decision on the acceptance of his papers.

While Mr. Meena has refused to withdraw his resignation and stopped attending his office, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was unfortunate that the public did not know during the disaster situation whether Mr. Meena was in office or his resignation had been accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma needs to clarify the situation so that proper monitoring may be ensured and directions given for relief and rescue operations. Such a state of confusion in difficult circumstances amounts to deceit with the people of the State,” Mr. Gehlot said in a post on X.

Mr. Meena was in the reckoning for the Chief Minister’s post after the BJP’s victory in the 2023 State Assembly election, but the party high command selected first-time MLA Mr. Sharma for the position. The septuagenarian BJP leader said he had opted to step down as a Minister because of his public vow to resign.

Besides disaster management and relief, Mr. Meena holds agriculture, rural development, and public grievances portfolios as the Cabinet Minister. A five-time MLA, he is also a former Rajya Sabha Member and a former Lok Sabha Member from Sawai Madhopur.

Heavy rains have led to waterlogging in several areas in the State, with the rivers overflowing, water released from several dams and at least one dam in Sawai Madhopur district developing breach. CM Mr. Sharma has appealed to the people to stay away from waterlogged areas and instructed the officials to strengthen the rescue and relief operations and deal effectively with the emergency situations.

Asked about Mr. Gehlot’s remarks, BJP State president Madan Rathore told journalists here that Mr. Meena had tendered his resignation under the “impact of [his] emotions” and it had not been accepted. “I am confident that we will convince him to withdraw [his papers] and he will soon take over the charge of his Ministerial post,” Mr. Rathore said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.