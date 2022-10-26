Congress flays BJP rule in Haryana, Hooda asks it to apologise to people

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (R) and TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha | Photo Credit: PTI

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) completed eight years in power in Haryana, the Leader of the Opposition Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at the government, accusing it of failing to deliver on all fronts, demanding the government to apologise to the people of State.

“The BJP government in its first tenure and now with its alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) had failed to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, compensation for crop damages, timely fertilizers, employment to youth, pension to the elderly, stipend to children, relief to traders, security to citizens, teachers in schools, employees in offices, doctors in hospitals,” said Mr. Hooda here.

Mr. Hooda said Haryana was on the first rank among all the States in per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, respect for sportspersons, farmers, elders, prosperity and development before 2014. “But in 8 years of this government, Haryana has been ranked number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption, atrocities on farmers, discrimination against sportspersons and misery,” he said.

“Matters have reached a point that from the children to the elderly, everyone is forced to agitate by taking to the streets against the current government. Children are sitting on dharna [sit-in] to save their schools and elders for their pension. Youth are protesting against recruitment scams and demanding employment, sportspersons are agitating to save sports quota, farmers have to sometimes protest to save MSP, sometimes demanding compensation and sometimes against the three agricultural laws,” he added.

Mr. Hooda said in the history of Haryana, different governments have done whatever they could, some of them did good work while others could only make a limited impact, but the BJP is the only government in the State under which the canal was filled with earth. “The present government has done the work of pushing Haryana back in every field and they strangely call it development. Therefore, instead of counting achievements on the basis of fake figures and baseless claims, this government should apologise to the people of the State,” he said.