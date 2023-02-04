ADVERTISEMENT

Congress fields Bajrang Mahto for Ramgarh by-poll

February 04, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Ranchi/Ramgarh

Mr. Mahto will file his nomination on February 7.

PTI

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Congress on Saturday announced Bajrang Kumar Mahto as its candidate for the by-election to the Ramgarh assembly seat in Jharkhand, a party official said.

Mr. Mahto is the husband of Mamta Devi, whose disqualification necessitated the by-election to be held on February 27.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Bajrang Kumar Mahto as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand from Ramgarh constituency," a party statement said.

In December, 2022, a special MP/MLA court in Hazaribag sentenced Mamta Devi and 12 others to jail for five years in a case of violence registered in 2016.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mahto will file his nomination on February 7.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren and parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam are likely to be present during Mahto’s filing of nomination," a party spokesperson said.

The nomination process started on February 1 and will end on February 7.

The AJSU Party on Friday had announced Sunita Choudhary as its candidate for the by-election to the Ramgarh assembly seat. Ms. Choudhary filed her nomination papers on Saturday.

In the 2019 assembly election, Mamta Devi had defeated AJSU’s Sunita Choudhary with a margin of 28,718 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Ranchi / Jharkhand

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US