Congress drawing political mileage from floods and calamity: BJP

The war of words between the BJP and Opposition over management of the floods continues with the Congress and its senior leadership being accused of politicising the rescue and relief operation. This follows former chief minster Prithviraj Chavan’s allegation last week that the government was biased against the flood-hit western Maharashtra and may have responded differently if it had affected Vidarbha, a BJP stronghold and home to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

State unit BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari pointed out that the CM had cancelled his Vidarbha tour and returned to Mumbai to hold an emergency cabinet meeting. “He then went to New Delhi to participate in the last rites of Sushma Swaraj only to come back and visit Kolhapur the same day. This CM is 24x7 focussed. He even cancelled a tour to Russia,” said Mr Bhandari.

Comparing the relief work to that during the 2005 floods, Mr. Bhandari said while over a thousand people had died then, not everyone was adequately compensated by the then government. Not everyone benefited from the State’s schemes and the Congress should ponder over the fact that it left Mumbai to fend for itself under the watch of its then leader from western Maharashtra, he said. “Mr. Chavan should be concerned about the work done by his party’s government during the 2005 floods,” Mr. Bhandari said.