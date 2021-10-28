Congress demands SIT probe into Odisha teacher murder

It also seeks immediate sacking of MoS Home

The Congress on Thursday demanded the immediate sacking of Odisha Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Chief of Justice of Orissa High Court for an impartial probe into the murder of a woman teacher.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who led a high-level party delegation, comprising Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra, party in charge of Odisha affairs A Chella Kumar and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, to the victim’s village in Balangir district, came down heavily on the Biju Janata Dal Government.

Mamita Meher, teacher at Sunshine English Medium School, Mahaling in Kalahandi district, was reportedly strangulated to death by Gobina Sahu, promoter of the school. Police said the murder accused killed Meher in order to prevent her from revealing his extramarital affairs. Opposition political parties have alleged that MoS Home Mr. Mishra, who had close links with Sahu, was protecting him.

‘Reminds of Nirbhaya episode’

“The way the teacher was murdered, it reminds of the Nirbhaya episode. The BJD has turned Odisha into a crime-prone State. Murderers and criminals have occupied power. A poor family is running from pillar to the post seeking justice for the murder of their girl,” said Mr. Surjewala.

“Isn’t not true that the murder accused had direct link with the State’s MoS Home? Isn’t not true that the MoS Home and other Ministers of the BJD government were staying in the educational institute? Isn’t not true that neither a case has been registered against the Minister nor has he been sacked from Cabinet?” he asked.

“The Congress has decided to take the matter to logical conclusion. The conspirators cannot escape from the clutches of law. The family should be paid a compensation of ₹1 crore, besides a government job for the brother of the deceased,” he stated.

“The girl went missing on October 8 and the body was traced on October 19. Till that time, the family was given false assurances that their daughter was alive. But, the accused escaped from police station in a filmy style. Our foremost demand is that only murder accused should not be taken to task, but conspirators and protectors of the crime, who is the MoS of Home, should also be legally proceeded. As long as he remains in his position and supervises police investigation, the culprit cannot be punished,” he added.

BJP youth wing protest

Continuing their protest on the issue, hundreds of workers of the youth wing of the BJP besieged the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, demanding a CBI inquiry into the teacher’s murder. They demanded immediate action against the MoS Home for his alleged links with the murder accused. The BJP also observed a bandh in Subarnapur and Nuapada districts.

BJP State president Sameer Mohanty visited the victim’s family a couple of days ago. The BJP has decided to send a three-member Central team under the leadership of Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the BJP’s Women Wing, to Odisha to take stock of the situation following the murder.