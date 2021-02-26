Congress demands probe into death of Dadra MP

The Congress on Friday demanded the dismissal of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and asked for a judicial probe into the death of incumbent Lok Sabha member Mohanbhai Delkar.
Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said the late Mr. Delkar, a seven time lawmaker, had left behind a 16-page suicide note blaming the Administrator.
“In the said suicide note, he has named Mr. Patel and a few other officials for harassing him,” Mr. Khera pointed out.
Mr Delkar, a former Congressman who had won the 2019 elections as an independent, died by suicide on February 22 at a Mumbai Hotel. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has announced that it will be conducting a probe into his death.
‘Evidence destroyed’
The Congress spokesperson claimed that the late MP had alleged harassment by officials of the Union Territory. He said there was an attempt to destroy at a medical college owned by the late MP and an Adivasi Kalyan Bhavan.
He said though the seven term MP had raised the issue in Parliament as well as with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by writing letters, the Centre had not responded.
“What are the compulsions that the Prime Minister doesn't act against a letter by a seven term MP,” asked Mr. Khera, adding, “We hope the Prime Minister would deliver justice to Mohanbhai Delkar posthumously.”
