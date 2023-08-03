Congress demands arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for alleged remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

August 03, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - Mumbai

The Congress MLAs on Wednesday demanded action against radical Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

During the Maharashtra Assembly proceedings, which resumed after a four-day break, the legislators criticised the ruling dispensation for ‘supporting’ Mr. Bhide and not arresting him.

Mr. Bhide, who heads the fringe Sangli-based outfit ‘Shiv Pratisthan’, was linked to the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon clashes, and recently made remarks about Mahatma Gandhi’s lineage during his speech in Amravati.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a case had already been registered against the activist in Amravati, and the police would be collecting his voice samples for further investigation. “Under Section 41A of Cr.PC [Code of Criminal Procedure], a notice was issued to Sambhaji Bhide Guruji, and he has acknowledged it. The probe into the matter is currently underway,” he said.

The Opposition also criticised the Deputy Chief Minister for referring to Mr. Bhide as ‘Guruji’.

However, the BJP leader acknowledged Mr. Bhide’s work for the cause of Hindutva but stressed that remarks against Mahatma Gandhi would not be tolerated. “He made an activist (of his outfit) read the controversial portion from a book ‘The Koran and the Fakir’. No recording of that meeting is available hence police will take voice samples [of Bhide],” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Mr. Fadnvais, who also handles the State Home department, said that action will also be taken against a Congress mouthpiece ‘Shidori’ for objectionable writings against late Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar and a case will be filed.

The issue was raised in the House by former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan, urging a Motion of condemnation, but the demand was rejected by Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Another Congress legislator Yashomati Thakur told the House that Mr. Bhide’s supporters had threatened her (for demanding his arrest). “I assure full security for Yashomati Thakur. The person who threatened her will be traced,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Mr. Chavan said he had also received a threat over the issue and the person was arrested, and given bail. In the legislative council, Congress MLC Ashok Jagtap condemned the remarks made by Mr. Bhide and demanded a discussion on the matter.