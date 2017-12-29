Congress defeated Congress in Himachal, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who visited Himachal Pradesh for the first time on Friday after taking charge of the party, said internal bickering had led to defeat and poor performance in the recent Assembly polls.

Unlike Gujarat, where the party was united and put up a good performance, it was badly divided in the State, Mr. Gandhi said. The Congress has been defeated only by the Congress, he said, hinting at the role of the factions led by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and PCC president Sukhwinder Singh. “We could have won had we fought as one,” he said. The party got only 21 seats of 68 in the Assembly.

The Congress president warned that those who had worked against the party would not be spared, be it a Minister or somebody else. Some of the Ministers and senior leaders of the party had dissociated themselves with the masses when the party was in power, he said, and claimed that he had such reports with him.

Mr. Gandhi who addressed a meeting of all candidates — both winners and losers — said everybody should exert and protest at least the wrong policies of the State and Centre. He later addressed a larger gathering including district and block presidents, and frontal organisational leaders of the party.

Party workers in their feedback said along with massive factionalism in the party they could not match the resources of the BJP during the campaign. Some candidates also blamed defective EVMs.

The meeting was also attended by the high command observers and State party in-charge Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ranjit Ranjan. Mr. Gandhi repeatedly appealed to all the leaders to go amongst the general public and make them understand their ideology and logic.

Condemns MLA

Mr. Gandhi also condemned AICC secretary Asha Kumari, who allegedly slapped a woman police constable on duty. Mr. Gandhi said: “We are Gandhians and have no place for anger and aggression in our conduct and behaviour.”

Terming it unfortunate and against Congress culture, he said: “It should not have happened.”

Police have registered a case under Sections 353 and 332 of the IPC against the Congress MLA, following a complaint by constable Lajwanti.